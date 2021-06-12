The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 3: Here’s What happened

As you move forward in life, there is going to be many struggles along the way. You never know what might happen next. The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 3 was filled with such scenes and emotions. It was a retrospective time for Jane, Kat, and Sutton.

Jane finally learned what it means to be a good leader. She was trying too hard and fumbled many times as she took certain decisions that did not help Addison at all. Jane hired Addison and even though she wants to be a good boss for her, she just keeps messing up. Her attitude and the way she handled things at the pitch meeting did not go well for Addison.

Jane: Look, I’m sorry. I know that the pitch meeting was weird. I was just trying that you felt heard.

Addison: By silencing your favourite writer?

Jane: Scott? He’s not my favourite writer.

Addison: Well, he’s worked on some big stories with you, and sometimes I don’t hear back from you on my pitches, which doesn’t feel great. I’m not even sure you like my writing.

Jane: Of course I like your writing. I’m so sorry I made you feel that way. You were a big get for me. I want you on my team, Addison.

After all that happened, Addison did not feel like continuing at Scarlet. She went ahead and sent a resume to YesGirl. Addison shares the news with Jane, about getting an offer from YesGirl. She confesses that she wanted Jane to be her mentor, her Jacqueline Carlyle. Jane requests Addison to give her another chance as she wants her on the team. She promises Addison that she will be a better leader and mentor.

Jane has got only a week as Addison has to reply to YesGirl about the offer at that time. Ever since Addison joined Scarlet, Jane has not been a good boss to her. Instead, she unknowingly favoured Scott and hurt Addison. This is her first time as a Manager and Jane is still trying to cope with many things.

On the other hand, the episode also got us the much-awaited Kat and Adena reunion. It was everything that the fans could’ve asked for. Everyone could feel the spark and the love. They will not be getting back together just yet, but we can guess where this ship is headed. Kat and Adena have always jelled together well. There might be certain problems between them, but their connection was strong.

Sutton: Kat is gonna see Adena for the first time in a long time.

Kat: Why’d you say it like that?

Sutton: Because it’s you and Adena, you know. You and Adena.

Kat: Work really well together? That’s why I’m going to see her today to see if she can help me with the Zuri thing.

Sutton: Of course.

Kat: I’m serious. We’re just friends. We happen to make a great team. That’s all.

Sutton: Like Batman and Robin.

They share many common interests. Kat and Adena worked together well as they both loved activism. Their thinking is the same. What goes different is Kat’s optimism or a certain level of impracticality and Adena’s rationality. Even after all this, these two make quite the pair.

It was dealing with divorce for Sutton in the episode. The lady decided to handle everything with maturity and not get depressed over it. She didn’t let the divorce bring her down. Viewers can get confused thinking she might be pretending. She might be in pain but is not letting it show.

Although things are difficult for Sutton as of now, she is still leading her life well. Richard’s decision might have come as a shock but Sutton is not letting this affect her too much. She is getting emotional support from her friends as she needs it.