The Bold Type 5: Will Sutton and Richard Kiss and Makeup?

The finale episode of The Bold Type aired a few days ago and the fans were mostly satisfied with how things ended. One thing that surprised the audience was the relationship between Sutton (Meghann Fahy) and her estranged husband Richard (Sam Page). The way things panned out was not how it was originally planned by the makers.

Over the years, the bold type became a show on everyone’s Watch list. All those who started watching it couldn’t help but binge it overnight. Season 5 was the final season. Fans loved the chemistry between the characters especially the friendship between Kat Edison (Aisha Dee), Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) and Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens). One such relationship that was loved by many and also confused many was the relation between Sutton and Richard.

Possible Spoliers Ahead

It was Sutton who went down the divorce lane. When she confessed that she didn’t want to have kids contrary to what Richard wanted, the couple decided to go their separate ways. The couple decided to file for a divorce. In the majority of Season 5, Sutton was dealing with her divorce. She didn’t let the divorce bring her down but was trying to finally move forward in life.

In episode 5, we see that Sutton and Richard finally got a divorce and ended things. But then they ended up sleeping together, which once again changed the dynamics between them. Later during the series finale, Richard tells Sutton that he wants to be with her. This will make him happy. Their reunion was something that was not there in the script from the beginning.

Fahy who plays the character of Sutton shared that this was not how things were supposed to end. The script was done and ready but just one night before the shoot, the storyline was changed completely. This doesn’t happen too often, a sudden change to the show’s ending was a unique experience. But in some way, we believe that it was the best.

The original plan was to stick to the divorce and have Sutton and Richard going their separate ways but that didn't feel right. The way these characters evolved over time and with every season, would be an injustice to them, leaving the duo to go their separate ways. Plus it would have added the depressing kind of mood to the finale. We didn’t want to leave the audience like that.