Board Exams In Telugu States To Delay Chiranjeevi's Acharya Release?

The Coronavirus second wave seems to be affecting the release of many films one after the other. The makers of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's 'Love Story' have already announced that they are postponing the release of the film which was slated to hit theatres on April 16. The rumour floating now is that Megastar Chiranjeevi's movie 'Acharya' might also follow the same path.

Apparently, the producers feel that with the rise in Covid cases and the risk of contracting the virus might put off Chirnajeevi fan's coming to the theatres and it would be better if they postpone the release. This apart with the Board exams happening in April-May in both the Telugu states, sources add that the film could likely come out either in mid-July or early August."

Acharya is scheduled to release on May 13, may not hit the theatres on that exact date. However, we will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers to know how true this rumour could be.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ramcharan are playing important roles in 'Acharya'. Kajal Agarwal and Pooja Hegde will be seen in the female leads and Sonu Sood will be seen in a pivotal role. Mani Sharma is providing the music while Koratala Shiva is directing this socio-political thriller where Chiranjeevi will be seen as civilian-turned Naxalite fighting the injustices in society.

Speculations are also strife whether Chiranjeevi's nephew Allu Arjun's Pushpa directed by Sukumar might also not hit the screens on its anointed date of August 13.

