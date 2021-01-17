Vijay's Master Movie US Premieres Collections

Thalapathy Vijay’s Master released on January 13, 2021 and it has brought the audiences to the cinema halls. After a very long gap, the movie was released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Master is undoubtedly the first big ticket Indian release post lockdown. It has been receiving a phenomenal response from the audience and critics. Master bankrolled by Xavier Britto and it features Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and others in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander scored music for the film.

According to the trade reports, Master collected a whopping Rs 25.4 crore from the first day and now it is going to join Rs 50 Crore club.

Famous South film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the figures of the film's US premieres collections. Here is the tweet.

After Premieres, #MasterFilm did well on Friday in the #USA #MartinLutherKingDay long weekend ahead.. Premieres - $100,540 Day 1 - $30,348 Day 2 - $18,764 Day 3 -$62,829 Total - $212,481 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2021

Ramesh Bala also shared collections from Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.