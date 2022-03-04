Blockbuster Movies Lined Up For Zee Pichar 2nd Anniversary

Zee Picchar is celebrating its second anniversary with a line-up of highly anticipated Kannada films. Zee Picchar is a segment of Zee Kannada, which has risen to No. 1 in the GEC ratings. Zee Picchar began with 12 World Television Premieres and One Break Picture, quickly climbing to the No. 2 spot in Kannada movie networks.

The station, which first aired on March 1, 2020, has enjoyed enormous success across the states, gaining access to every household in Karnataka, particularly in the Lock-down, where it has become the most popular Kannada channel.

With Picchar League, Classic Picchar League, and Family Picchar League, Zee Picchar set a record by showing 8 Television Premier and 2 Zee Picchar.

During Dussehra, Zee Picchar showed several movies with Picchar League, Classic Picchar League, and Family Picchar League, as well as breaking a record by airing eight television premieres and two Zee Picchar Channel premieres. It was also the 15th anniversary of the film Jothe Jotheyali.

This year, Zee Picchar acquired some of Indian cinema's most anticipated films, including KGF-2 and Vikrant Rona, as well as critically acclaimed films like Garuda Gamana. This year, Vrushabha Vahana expanded its film catalogue by over 150 titles.

Inspired by the channel's enormous success, #ZeePiccharHD was launched, a first in Kannada cinema networks.

Also Read: Zee Tamil brings Back Mega Thirumana Vaibhavam

The station also gained a lot of popularity by presenting the Weekend with Ramesh actors on their birthdays. Picchar Weekend in Dodmane, Picchar Weekend in Black and White is a one-of-a-kind programme on any cinema channel.

Zee Picchar is ready to give you a Hit Dinada Feeling every day.

All stakeholders, including viewers, distributors, cable operators, advertisers, the Kannada film fraternity, and the media, were thanked for helping Zee Picchar earn the No. 2 spot in Kannada movie channels.

“We created Zee Picchar two years ago as a tribute to Kannada movie fans, and it brings us great pleasure to report that it has achieved its goal of being the premier Kannada movie destination. This channel illustrates our commitment to providing our viewers with the content they want to see. As we begin the third year of our journey, we are excited to continue to grow with our audiences keeping them engrossed in great content curated with care!” Raghavendra Hunsur, Zee Kannada & Zee Picchar's Business Head, stated.