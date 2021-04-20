Karnan Is Dhanush's Career Best Tamil Nadu Grosser

Mari Selvaraj's directorial Karnan released in theatres on April 9th. The film turned out as a blockbuster and it is still doing great at the box office and is creating new records. Dhanush acted in the lead role and as every time, he won the hearts of the folks with his incredible acting skills. Santhosh Narayanan composed songs and BGM in a captivating manner and cinematographer Theni Eswar did his best. The team got a good response from all the quarters.

The story of the movie revolves around a fearless youngster who fights against powerful men in order to safeguard the rights of his people. Rajisha Vijayan, Lal Paul, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Gouri G Kishan, and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli acted in the prominent roles in the film.

According to the reports, the post-theatrical streaming and satellite rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video and Zee Tamil. On the eleventh day, Karnan earned Rs 0.90 crore.

The film, Karnan's 11 days wall posters put up all over and it is the career best Tamil Nadu grosser for Dhanush. All the distributors, theatres owners are happy. Karnan is a profitable venture for all stakeholders in Tamil Nadu and the film crossed Dhanush's epic movie, Asuran's collections.