BLINKS, Are You Ready For A Shut Down, Asks BLACKPINK

BLINKS, have you heard yet? We know you are all waiting with bated breath for the release of the BLACKPINK album Born Pink. To appease fans, YG Entertainment had dropped the Pink Venom song from the album, which went on to break several records.

Now, in the days leading up to Born Pink album launch on September 16, BLACKPINK has teased fans with yet another title track from the album. They released a poster Shut Down and BLINKS are assuming that it's the name of their next track.

Now, it remains to be seen if BLACKPINK's latest track 'Shut Down' will break records created by Pink Venom. BLINKS, Are you ready for the new track from Born Pink?

