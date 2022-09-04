Blackpink's Pink Venom to Girls' Generation's Forever 1, K Pop Songs With Messages

K-Pop has become a worldwide sensation now. Every song released by each one of this group is trending. It is not just because of the music, but also because of the message they want to deliver to their audience.

Here are a few popular songs which deliver a good message through their lyrics.

1. Dreamcatcher - “Maison”

The message delivered by Dreamcatchers through the song Maison to save mother earth is simply amazing.

2. LE SSERAFIM - The Great Mermaid

The group made their debut with a mini album, in which the song “The Great Mermaid was a super hit”.

3. SHINee’s Key – “Gasoline”

With almost 15 years of experience, SHINee’s Key penned the lyrics of ‘Gasoline’ which went viral very soon after its release.

4. Girl’s Generation- “Forever 1”

The rookie K-pop group has always been in the headlines since their debut with their record-breaking songs. Forever 1 is one such kind.

5. BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’

Many fans, especially BLINKS, are eagerly waiting for BLACKPINK’s comeback album Born Pink. The K-pop girl group has already made their entry with a bang! Their new songs have broken all records on all music platforms.

