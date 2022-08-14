BLACKPINKs Born Pink Most Pre-ordered Album by K Pop Artist

BLACKPINK is all set to make a comeback after a two-year break.

The K-Pop girl band is coming up with its new album ‘Born Pink’. The whole schedule for the album has already been released by YG Entertainment and the BLINKS fans can also expect a world tour after the release of the album.

Even before its release, the album is making records with its pre-orders. The upcoming album ‘Born Pink’ has become the most pre-ordered album by a K-pop artist in the first 24 hours. It has surpassed 2, 10,000 pre-orders in just two days.

Other than this, their recent release ‘Ready For Love’ in collaboration with PUBG has made its debut at Number 196 on Billboard 200 chart and No 97 on Billboard Global 200 excl. US chart despite being released on YouTube.

Also Read: BTS Jungkook Vampire Themed Teaser Piques BTS ARMY Curiosity