BLACKPINK to Take Stage at BST Hyder Park in London

BLACKPINK will be the first K-Pop group to make headlines at British Summer Time (BST) Hyder Park in London.

On October 21 local time, the annual music festival, which is held in London’s Hyde Park and generally has a star-studded line-up of some of the world’s biggest artists announced that K pp girls group BLACKPINK will be one of its headliners for 2023.

It also revealed the list which includes celebrities like Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Billy Joel, and P!NK.

BLACKPINK will perform on July 2, 2023, making its debut at the famed UK festival.

BLINKS can't wait to see their idols at the UK festival.

