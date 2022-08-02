BLACKPINK New Album Born Pink Release Date

K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK’s new album ‘Born Pink’ is ready to hit the shelves. The girl group is all set for a comeback nearly 2 years after the hiatus.

BLINKS can't wait to see their favourite band on stage back again.

YG Entertainment has recently made it official that BLACKPINK is coming back. The official trailer of their new album ‘Born Love' is out.

The album pre-release will happen in August, and the full album will be released in the month of September. In October, the group will begin its largest-ever world tour to meet its international fans, the agency added without giving exact dates or hours.

The group has already released a song ‘Ready for Love’ in collaboration with PUBG, to mark its re-entry. The song is now breaking records on the internet.

