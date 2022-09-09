Blackpink Members Net Worth Exclusively For BLINKS

BLACKPINK is one of the most popular groups in the K-pop industry. And now, the group is making their comeback with the album “Pink Venom”.

Here is the total income of BLACKPINK members Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo.

According to South China Post, BLACKPINK is amongst the highest earning K-pop bands and the net worth is estimated to be 62 million dollars.

Kim Jisoo aka Jisoo



The Blackpink members earns pretty high from her brand endorsements. Sooyaa net worth is estimated to be 20 million dollars.

Rose

Rose is the second richest member of BLACKPINK, reportedly Rose earns around 18 million dollars per year.



Jennie Kim aka Jennie

Jennie is also quite popular with her brand endorsements like Chanel among others. Her net worth is estimated to be around 14 million dollars.

Lalisa Manoban aka Lisa

The Thai rapper is not just popular for her singing, but also for her charming looks. Lisa's net worth is estimated to be around 10 million dollars.

