BLACKPINK to Make Comeback in August after Long Hiatus

K-Pop girl group, world sensation BLACKPINK is all set to make a comeback in August 2022 with a new album.

Confirming the announcement, YG Entertainment wrote on Twitter, "The album starts a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year." Following the release of their album, BLACKPINK will embark on its most extensive world tour by the end of the year.

YG Entertainment's statement read, "We have prepared a lot of BLACKPINK-esque music that has been prepared with great effort over a long time. By the end of this, alongside their comeback, BLACKPINK will embark on the largest-ever world tour for a K-Pop girl group, to expand their communication and reach with fans around the world. We will continue large-scale projects for the group as well."

BLACKPINK fans famously known as BLINKS couldn’t hold their happiness and excitement after hearing the news and started trending the group's comeback with the hashtag BLACKPINKCOMEBACK. Nearly after a two years break, the group is making a comeback in August.

