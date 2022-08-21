BLACKPINK Jisoo Surprise For BLINKS in Pink Venom Music Video

K-Pop girl band BLACKPINK has made its comeback with a huge bang. The group has released their first solo single 'Pink venom' from their upcoming album—Born Pink. Pink Venom has become a chartbuster and already breaking records on all music platforms.

In the intro of the Music Video (MV) Jisoo was seen playing a Geomungo. Geomungo is a traditional Korean plucked zither with both bridges and frets. All the BLACKPINK fans officially known as BLINKS were surprised on discovering this side of Jisoo.

A professional musician and geomungo player Park Chun Kyung, who instructed and taught Jisoo on how to play the traditional instrument.

Park Chun Kyung praised Jisoo’s work ethic and admitted that he was speechless after meeting her. Jisoo once again proved her skills and professionalism.

Not just Jisoo, all the other Blackpink members too looked stunning in the MV of the song in different looks.

The full album of the BLACKPINK comeback album ‘Born Pink’ will release on September 16.

