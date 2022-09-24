Blackpink Jisoo Stylish Outfits

BLACKPINK Jisoo is the fashion icon of the K-pop girl group. She can slay any outfit on any occasion. But of all her favourite dresses, Jisoo is often seen in black outfits and she just kills it.

As we all know, Jisoo is obsessed with the color, black. Have a look at her stunning pictures in black outfits.

BLACKPINK Jisoo is a big fan of black colour.

She always prefers black to anything for any kind of occasion.

Interestingly, black is one color where Jisoo stands out

In one of the interviews, when Lisa was asked to bet on something, she said Jisoo will stop wearing black dresses if she loses.

This shows how much she loves black.

For a casual look to brand promotions, Black is Jisoo's go-to color.

Look how Jisoo enhances her look

