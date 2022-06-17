BLACKPINK Jennie will be seen in Hollywood Series The Idol

On June 17, a South Korean media outlet released an exclusive report, stating that BLACKPINK’s Jennie is currently in talks after having received an offer to appear in ‘The Idol’. The HBO series, ‘The Idol’ is an upcoming drama created by Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson (creator of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’).

While The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp will be starring in the leading roles, Troye Sivan, Steve Zissis, and Juliebeth Gonzalez will be appearing as supporting characters.

According to the report, although the role offered to Jennie is unknown, it likely appears to be a supporting or cameo appearance. Further, the report states that filming for ‘The Idol’ is known to currently be underway in Los Angeles. California.

Meanwhile, last month, South Korean media outlets also dished on the possibility of BLACKPINK making a comeback as early as July. The report shared that the YG Entertainment girl group is expected to make a comeback in the third quarter and head onto a tour in the fourth quarter of 2022. Prior to this, Jennie had also announced in a YouTube video that a BLACKPINK comeback is coming soon. BLACKPINK’s next release will mark their return as a group following their first Korean studio album, and second album overall, ‘The Album’, which dropped in October 2020.

Fans are so excited to see Jennie Kim on-screen and stated that ‘Actress Jennie is coming soon’

Also Read: BTS ARMY Drools Over Taehyung V Unbuttoned Shirt Pictures