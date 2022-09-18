BLACKPINK Jennie Tops September Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings

BLACKPINK Jennie has topped the September month Band reputation rankings released by the Korean Business Research Institute.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 579 girl group members, using big data collected from August 18 to September 18.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie held onto her spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 5,059,756 for September.

The second place was taken by NewJeans Minji rose with a brand reputation index of 4,574,344.

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA came in third place for September with a brand reputation index of 4,096,329.

Have a look at the top 10 members with the highest brand reputation rank.

1. BLACKPINK’s Jennie

2. NewJeans’ Minji

3. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA

4. Oh My Girl’s Mimi

5. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

6. NewJeans’ Hanni

7. BLACKPINK’s Lisa

8. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

9. Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun

10. NewJeans’ Haerin

Also Read: BTS ARMY, BLINKS in Love With Blackpink Jennie and Taehyung Dating Pics