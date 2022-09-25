BLACKPINK Jennie Does Free Nail Art For Customers at Own Salon Launch

There's no doubt that BLACKPINK Jennie is a sweetheart. Fans love her not only for her kind nature but also because she can easily mingle with anyone around her.

Recently, Jennie did a brand promotion shoot for TAMBURINS. It was a two-day shoot. One day she had to shoot throughout the day, but the BLACKPINK member never once got tired. She remained active and charismatic from start to finish.

In a behind-the-scenes video that has gone viral, Jennie is seen hanging out with the staff in between the breaks. Jennie was also seen painting the staff's nails. She appeared generous and friendly with the staff and BLINKS simply are thrilled. Jennie also stated in the video that they always do productive things in the break, keeping her artwork in mind.

Finally, she seems like she is happy with her work and also customers are too happy to get the nail art done by a big idol.

