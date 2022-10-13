BLACKPINK Gets 4 Nominations at MTV Europe Music Awards 2022

Korean Pop has invaded the world like none other and is ruling the musical scene for some time now. K-pop singers like bands BLACKPINK and BTS have been churning out chartbusters who have remained on top of US Billboard global charts. Now, that apart they are even earning nominations for some of the most prestigious awards.

In the latest development, the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK as well as Korean boy band BTS aka Bangtan Boys have got nominations in several categories for the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards. BLACKPINK has earned a nomination for Best Video for their latest song Pink Venom from their comeback album Born Pink. They have also been nominated for the categories Best K Pop Biggest fans and Best Metaverse Performance for The Virual | PUBG.

On the other hand, K pop boy bands BTS and Seventeen have earned nominations for MTV EMV awards in three categories each.

BTS has been nominated for Best K pop, Biggest Fans, and Best Metaverse Performance for BTS | Minecraft.

Seventeen has been nominated under the categories—Best Push, Best K pop, and Best New.

Besides the bands mentioned, even ITZY, Twice and BLACKPINK Lisa are competing under Best K pop category for MTV EMA 2022 awards which will happen on November 13 in German's Dusseldorf at PSD Bank Dome.

