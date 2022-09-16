BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour US 2022 Dates, Venue and Tickets Price
The South Korean girl band, BLACKPINK, has amassed a global fan base of approximately 10 million people. They are one of the most successful K-pop bands. After the BLACKPINK arena tour and In Your Area World Tour, the girl band is getting ready for another world tour, Born Pink World Tour.
In preparation for their upcoming Born Pink World Tour, the K-pop girl group published the full calendar of dates and locations.
Schedule:
October 25: American Airlines Center in Dallas
November 2: State Farm Arena – Atlanta
November 6: FirstOntario Centre – Hamilton, Canada
November 7: FirstOntario Centre – Hamilton, Canada
November 10: United Center – Chicago
November 11: United Center – Chicago
November 14: Prudential Center – Newark
November 15: Prudential Center – Newark
November 19: Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles
What is the price for the Born Pink World Tour tickets?
The tickets for the Blackpink tour are available on Ticketmaster.