HYDERABAD: ' Ravi Kumar aka Bithiri Sathi' is making headlines once again for this piece of sensational news. Bithiri Sathi, known for regaling the television audiences across both the Telugu states and becoming a household name, is reportedly all set to take his next big leap. The star telly comedian, with inimitable mannerisms, is reportedly the next after Savithri, to step into the Bigg Boss house this year. Bithiri Sathi caused flutters across the media and social media circles on Tuesday when the reports of him tendering his resignation to his job in TV9 started doing the rounds. According to the latest Buzz, the crazy entertainer has taken this big step to take part in the reality show of Bigg Boss Season 4, which is scheduled to start in some time.

The Bigg Boss organisers are reported to have finalised the list of contestants for the upcoming season. There has been constant speculation on who the contestants will be in the midst of frequent leaks in the social media of the possible names. Sathi, who is a hot choice for a reality show of this nature, was reportedly approached by the Bigg Boss show organisers.

However, the suspense on the contestants and especially on Bithiri Sathi will likely continue till an official announcement is made during the first episode of the show. Last year, Rahul Sipligunj emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 3.

Shiva Jyothi aka Savithri who gained popularity along with Bithiri Sathi in Teenmar News on V6 had participated in Bigg Boss season 3. After doing very well till the end, she was defeated in the last leg. Now, the buzz is centered more around Bithiri Sathi after he resigned to his job in TV9.

Bithiri Sathi has attained the stature of a cult figure on Telugu television, amassing a huge following, first with Teenmar show on V6 and later with iSmart News on TV9. Knowing the enormity of his popularity, the Bigg Boss organisers are said to have spared no efforts to rope him in for the coming season in the hope of getting maximum TRPs. There is also speculation that he was offered a fancy sum for his participation in the show. Sathi, besides his daily presence on the telly, has also acted in cameos in a few films like 'Nene Raju Nene Mantri' and 'Brochevarevarura'. He was also the lead star in the recently released 'Thupaki Ramudu'

As widely believed, if his participation in Bigg Boss Season 4 turns out to be true, then it will be the reality show's gain at the expense of TV9. Needless to say, he will be sorely missed on the television.

