Chevella Ravikumar aka Bithiri Sathi impressed television audiences across both the Telugu states. He won the hearts of the folks with his perfect comedy timing and received a great deal of praise from all the quarters. Sathi speaks in a complete Telangana dialect.

Bithiri Sathi has the power to take humour and sarcastic look to the next level. He has become a household name. Now, it is all known news that Bithiri Sathi has joined Sakshi TV. He is going to enthrall audience with a new show, 'Garam Garam Varthalu'. The programme will be aired at 8:30 pm with a repeat telecast the next morning at 8:30

The first promo of the program has got an incredible response from the viewers and it went viral on social media. The fans and the netizens are conveying 'All The Best' wishes to Sathi and Sakshi TV. They expressed hope that the show, 'Garam Garam Varthalu' also becomes a huge hit.

Here is the new promo of the show 'Garam Garam Varthalu'.