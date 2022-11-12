Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Welcome Baby Girl

Actor-couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have welcomed their first child - a baby girl. In August, Bipasha and Karan announced their pregnancy on social media. Since then, Bipasha has been posting photos and videos, documenting her pregnancy journey.

In an interview with a leading english news website, Bipasha had shared that she and Karan had been trying for a baby before the pandemic, but dropped the idea after COVID hit. “In 2021 we decided to try again, and God has been kind, we conceived,” she said.

