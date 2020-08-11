HYDERABAD: Several producers and directors try to follow the market and they see a demand for biopics now. Hence, they have been working on locking the rights to make a movie on a certain celebrity, before anyone can.

The recent personal story to fall in their eye is the tragic story of Aarti Aggarwal. After NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayukudu box office results, producers want to follow Mahanati route and go for controversial heroine's stories for biopics than just popular figures.

Aarti Aggarwal was always in the news due to her love life and then her attempted suicide. Later, her weight became a hindrance to gain good opportunities, hence she took a decision to get liposuction. Due to complications post the procedure, she collapsed on the operation bed to death.

Before her tragic death she tried to move on in her love life and married a businessman but took divorce within a short period and decided to resume her acting career. That decision eventually costed her.

This kind of tragic story will make for a brilliant film and if someone tries to alter the climax, may be viewers don't mind about it. For now, all we can say is, several producers are trying to buy rights from the family members of the actress to bring her life on to the celluloid.