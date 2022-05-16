Bindu Madhavi To Lift Bigg Boss Non-Stop Trophy

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers and Bindu Madhavi fans are trending with hash tag Bindu The Sensation since yesterday. Her fans believe that Bindu was a deserving contestant to bag the BBT trophy.

A section of netizens began predicting Bindu as the winner a few days after the show got aired on OTT. Earlier, they thought Akhil Sarthak had many chances to win the Bigg Boss Non-Stop trophy. But after watching Bindu Madhavi's game and performance in the tasks, the audience seemed to have changed their mind and are under the belief that Bindu would surely lift the trophy. Meanwhile, Bindu is seen performing all her tasks with full gusto and never giving up even if it was a tough task. However Akhil Sarthak is seen giving a stiff competition to Bindu Madhavi in all possible ways.

They both constantly have arguments and fights over their game and the way they play the tasks. It is worth mentioning that Hotsar should be thankful to Bindu and Akhil for their high voltage drama during nomination days. Bindu has earned a huge craze in the crowd and the audience branded her as the ‘Aada Puli’ (female tigress) of Bigg Boss Non Stop.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Bindu The Sensation Trending on Twitter

Bindu is always seen topping the voting polls and it won't be a surprise if she wins the trophy, beating Akhil and Shiva. Bindu Madhavi impressed the Bigg Boss OTT Telugu viewers with her individuality and gameplay in the glasshouse.

There is a rumour doing the rounds that Bigg Boss makers are planning to make a female contestant the winner this time.

Anyways, people say that Bindu is the perfect choice to be chosen as the Bigg Boss Non Stop winner. What do you say? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. Follow Sakshi Post for more Bigg Boss Non Stop updates.