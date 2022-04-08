Bindu Madhavi Dominates Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Footage, Say Viewers

Bigg Boss Non-Stop is getting massive response from the audience. The contestants in the house are giving each other stiff competition to escape eviction. Currently, in the Bigg Bogg Telugu live, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to share their first love story. Even the task is not new, a section of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers seem to be enjoying it. Many trolls and memes have been created centered around Bigg Boss Nonstop contestants and their love stories. A few viewers feel that Bindhu Madhavi has been given more screenspace when compared to other contestants in all the promos and memes. They say that all the promos released by Hotstar and their thumbnails for the promos are related to Bindhu Madhavi.

Hotstar and Bigg Boss Telugu OTT creators are opposing it and slamming Hotstar. However, most of the BiggBoss Telugu OTT viewers are predicting that Bindhu Madhavi might be the first female winner in the history of BiggBoss Telugu. Even Bigg Boss Telugu season 2 winner Kaushal predicted that Bindhu Madhavi would win Bigg Boss OTT Telugu. it is worth mentioning here that Bindhu Madhavi's popularity doubled after she entered the Bigg Boss Non-Stop house. What is your opinion on this? Let us know in your words by comments. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.