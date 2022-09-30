Bimbisara OTT Release Date Confirmed, Check Where to Watch

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara broke all the box office records with its collections. Bimbisara is a fantasy action flick which was written and directed by debutant Mallidi Vassishta and produced by N. T. R. Arts. The film starred Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, and Prakash Raj.

Bimbisara was released in theatres on August 5, 2022, and received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. The movie collected around Rs 64 crores. Bimbisara was about time travel. The audience loved Kalyan Ram's stunning performance in the movie. They say that Bimbisara is the best movie in Kalyan Ram's career. The film was a massive blockbuster at the box office. The budget of Bimbisara was Rs 40 crores, and the movie made a profit of Rs 24 crores.

There is a piece of good news for those waiting for Bimbisara OTT release. Bimbisara is all set to hit the OTT platforms after a long wait. Bimbisara digital rights have been acquired by the leading digital platform Zee5. As per sources, Bimbisara makers are planning to release the movie on October 7 the occasion of Dasara festival.

