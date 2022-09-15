Bimbiliki Pilapi Song From Prince a Hit on Chingari

Hyderabad: World's fastest growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by GARI, is charting new records by the day. The latest to join the ranks is the ongoing #bimbilikipilapi campaign. Within six days of going live, the campaign has become the talk of the town. It has garnered over 100 million views within this time span. What’s more, is that it has achieved over 10 lakh likes in the same period of time.

BimbilikiPilapi is the song from the upcoming movie bilingual film Prince and it has gone completely viral after the campaign. South India's biggest music label, Aditya Music has presented the BimbilikiPilapi song.

Composed by Thaman S, crooned by Anirudh Ravichander, Ramya Behara, and Sahithi Chaganti, with lyrics penned by Vivek, BimbilikiPilapi Tamil Song has captured the minds and hearts of the audience. People just can’t stop gushing over Sivakarthikeyan’s mind-boggling dance moves, Thaman’s peppy tunes that pump up the energy, and Anirudh Ravichanderi’s in Tamil and Ram Miriyala’s in Telugu attention-grabbing vocalism along with Ramya and Sahithi have created fantabulous reach for the song. The song is breaking all records on Chingari and getting a positive response on all platforms.

Elated at the success of this campaign Sumit Ghosh, co-founder, and chief executive officer of Chingari, said, “BimbilikiPilapi has achieved an outstanding response on the Chingari platform. We are constantly striving to deliver great content to our creators and app users. The song and its moves have gone viral and Chingari influencers are giving their own twist to this peppy number. Going forward too, we will continue to partner with leading music labels and studios and work with them to take their content across the length and breadth of the county”.

The bilingual movie Prince has been directed by K V Anudeep. He is a popular filmmaker best known for the Telugu blockbuster JathiRathnalu. Prince is a Tamil –Telugu bilingual movie that will release on Diwali. The movie stars Sivakarthikeyan and Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka in the lead roles with Sathyaraj performing an important character. Suresh Babu, Narayan Das K Narang, and Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao are jointly producing the film.

Chingari has emerged as the first choice for users across the world. The app has a plethora of innovations to offer. It comes with new innovative features from time to time. For its creators, it continues to offer more interesting choices and add to its content library. Its unique growth-driven ecosystem keeps users and creators hooked on the Chingari ecosystem. The on-chain social app has also partnered with the leading music labels and organised path-breaking campaigns that become a worldwide success.