Billboard Music Awards 2021: Full Winners List
The Billboard Music Awards 2021 was held on Sunday night. This year’s edition finally came back in May after being held in October last year due to the pandemic. It was a big night for a few, who took home many awards.
It was The Weeknd who was the star of the night. He had his hands full with 10 trophies including the most awaited Top Artist. He was nominated in 16 categories and won in 10. His hit song, Blinding Lights was what bagged him most of the wins.
Apart from The Weeknd, it was the global sensation boyband BTS that stole the night. For the first time, the band was nominated in four categories and they won in all four, including Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted), and Top Selling Song, for Dynamite. It was BTS’ first-ever performance of their latest single, ‘Butter’ which was the most awaited act of the night.
Pink was honoured by the Icon Award which was presented to her by Jon Bon Jovi. The late rapper Pop Smoke was honoured as well. His mother Audrey Jackson accepted the award and thanked the audience on his behalf.
Here is the Full list of Winners
Top Artist— The Weeknd
Top New Artist— Pop Smoke
Top Male Artist— The Weeknd
Top Female Artist—Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group— BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist —Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist — The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist —Drake
Top Song Sales Artist —BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist —The Weeknd
Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted) — BTS
Top R&B Artist — The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist —The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist —Doja Cat
Top Rap Artist —Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist —Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist —Megan Thee Stallion
Top Country Artist —Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist —Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist —Gabby Barrett
Top Country Duo/Group —Florida Georgia Line
Top Rock Artist —Machine Gun Kelly
Top Latin Artist —Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist —Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist —Karol G
Top Latin Duo/Group —Eslabón Armado
Top Dance/Electronic Artist —Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist —Elevation Worship
Top Gospel Artist —Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album —Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top R&B Album —The Weeknd, After Hours
Top Rap Album —Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top Country Album —Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Rock Album —Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Top Latin Album —Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Top Dance/Electronic Album —Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Top Christian Album —Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Top Gospel Album —Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Top Hot 100 Song —The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Top Streaming Song —DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Top Selling Song, —BTS, "Dynamite"
Top Radio Song —The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Top Collaboration (Fan-Voted)— Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, "I Hope"
Top R&B Song —The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Top Rap Song —DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Top Country Song —Gabby Barrett, "I Hope"
Top Rock Song —AJR, "Bang!"
Top Latin Song —Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
Top Dance/Electronic Song —Saint Jhn, "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"
Top Christian Song —Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, "Graves Into Gardens"
Top Gospel Song —Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, "Wash Us In the Blood"