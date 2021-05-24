Billboard Music Awards 2021: Full Winners List

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 was held on Sunday night. This year’s edition finally came back in May after being held in October last year due to the pandemic. It was a big night for a few, who took home many awards.

It was The Weeknd who was the star of the night. He had his hands full with 10 trophies including the most awaited Top Artist. He was nominated in 16 categories and won in 10. His hit song, Blinding Lights was what bagged him most of the wins.

Apart from The Weeknd, it was the global sensation boyband BTS that stole the night. For the first time, the band was nominated in four categories and they won in all four, including Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted), and Top Selling Song, for Dynamite. It was BTS’ first-ever performance of their latest single, ‘Butter’ which was the most awaited act of the night.

Pink was honoured by the Icon Award which was presented to her by Jon Bon Jovi. The late rapper Pop Smoke was honoured as well. His mother Audrey Jackson accepted the award and thanked the audience on his behalf.

Here is the Full list of Winners

Top Artist— The Weeknd

Top New Artist— Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist— The Weeknd

Top Female Artist—Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group— BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist —Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist — The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist —Drake

Top Song Sales Artist —BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist —The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted) — BTS

Top R&B Artist — The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist —The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist —Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist —Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist —Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist —Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist —Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist —Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist —Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group —Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist —Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Artist —Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist —Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist —Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group —Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist —Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist —Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist —Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album —Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top R&B Album —The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album —Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album —Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album —Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Top Latin Album —Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Top Dance/Electronic Album —Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Top Christian Album —Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Top Gospel Album —Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Top Hot 100 Song —The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Top Streaming Song —DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Top Selling Song, —BTS, "Dynamite"

Top Radio Song —The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Top Collaboration (Fan-Voted)— Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, "I Hope"

Top R&B Song —The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Top Rap Song —DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Top Country Song —Gabby Barrett, "I Hope"

Top Rock Song —AJR, "Bang!"

Top Latin Song —Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Top Dance/Electronic Song —Saint Jhn, "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"

Top Christian Song —Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, "Graves Into Gardens"

Top Gospel Song —Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, "Wash Us In the Blood"