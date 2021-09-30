Bigg Boss Winner Demands Re Entry Of This Contestant

It’s been close to four weeks that the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 commenced. So far, three female contestants have been evicted from the house. Yes, this week, there are chances of a male contestant's elimination.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is not so interesting as per the viewers. Show lovers are demanding that the viewers bring in a wild card entrant into the house.

We don’t know whether it’s possible or not due to the pandemic. Any Bigg Boss winner or former contestants surely follow the show to know who are performing in the house.

One Bigg Boss Telugu winner is also watching it. Yeah, he is none other than Kaushal Manda.

Now, he is also urging his fans and followers to support the re entry of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Lahari Shari.

He shared one story on Instagram which goes “I liked the way you are.. you are the trump card for season 5 for boldness and beauty. I’m so upset that you came out so early. Hope to see you back again”.