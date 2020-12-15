Bigg Boss Voting Results On Dec 15: Abijeet, Ariyana Top List With Highest Votes

Just few days left for the much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Not only the fans of Bigg Boss but also others are eagerly waiting to know who is going to win the title. Fans of the contestants are voting for their favourite ones. Voting is one of the most important process on which the fate of the contestants depend. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is going to complete 100 episodes tonight and this is the first week of finale voting.

In the latest promo, we have seen four guests - Geetha Madhuri, Hari Teja, Ali Reza and Sreemukhi. And my dear readers we all know that they are the ex-Bigg Boss contestants. They have been asking few questions to the housemates. Here is the promo.

Now, the rumours are doing the rounds that Abhijeet is going to win the title and Ariyana will be in the second place. According to some unofficial reports, Abhijeet has got highest number of votes on December 15th and it is 38% whereas Ariyana has got 20%, followed by Sohel, Akhil and Harika. We don't whethere these reports are true. But let us wait and see who is going to win the most prestigious trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.