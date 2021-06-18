Bigg Boss Viewers Slam Colors Kannada For Favouritism in Second Innings Promo Release

Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is back with its second innings. The Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has gained a lot of popularity and garnered a huge fan base, thanks to the super success of its 75-day run on the Kannada small screen. Previously, BBK8 first innings dominated the TRP charts.

It is known that Colors Kannada announced the comeback of the season 8 and all the 12 contestants are getting ready to re-enter the BBK sets which is being readied with due sanitation measures to ensure safety of the Bigg Boss crew members. The latest promos released by the channel feature Aravind KP, Divya U, Vaishnavi, Divya S, Prashanth S, Chandrachud, Shubba, Nidhi, and Shamanth.

Netizens have questioned Colors Kannada as to why they haven't released the promos of Manju and Priyanka Thimmesh. They are now trolling Colors Kannada asking them if they have already started showing favouritism towards contestants even before starting the second innings of the show. A section of the audience has requested Colors Kanada to treat all contestants equally, at least in the second innings. They have also called on the channel to support the strong players. In the first innings of BBK 8, Colors Kannada was more focused on Aravind KP, Divya U, Vaishnavi, and Prashanth S. The channel drew criticism especially for evicting a strong contestant like Rajeev.