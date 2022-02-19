Bigg Boss Ultimate: Wikipedia Leaks Evicted Contestants' Names

Bigg Boss Ultimate has managed to keep the audience under grip. Bigg Boss Tamil OTT is the new concept which started recently in line with the Bigg Boss Hindi OTT version. Bigg Boss Ultimate will only premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. There will be a 24/7 live stream for subscribers and the audience can watch it whenever they want. Bigg Boss Ultimate is getting good reviews from the viewers, and we can say that they are enjoying the drama happening in the house.

The contestants who entered the Bigg Boss Ultimate house are ex-contestants of the Bigg Boss Tamil seasons. Because of that, the show is getting good content where viewers are glued to the show.

Talking about the third week's elimination, the contestants who are in the nomination list for this week's elimination are Balaji Murugadoss, Niroop Nandakumar, Julie, Shariq Khan, Abhinay Vaddi, Anitha Sampath, Thamarai Selvi, and Snehan.

According to the Bigg Boss Ultimate Wikipedia page, Shariq and Snehan have got a red from the glass house. Bigg Boss Ultimate Wikipedia updated their contestant table showing Shariq and Snehan have been evicted. So we can say that Bigg Boss Ultimate makers are planning double elimination this week.

Let's wait and watch what Bigg Boss Tamil OTT makers are planning. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.