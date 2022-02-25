Bigg Boss Ultimate Voting Trends: Contestants in Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Ultimate is breaking all records in terms of viewership. The show has kept the viewers glued to their phones and televisions sets as there is a lot of entertainment in the show Viewers seem to be enjoying the show a lot. The competition between contestants is fiercely in order to complete the task and avoid elimination.In yesterday's episode, Vanitha and Thamarai got into an ugly argument. There is speculation on the social media platforms that Vanitha walked out of the Bigg Boss Ultimate house. Anyway, we should wait and watch today's episode to find out what exactly happened. Talking about this elimination, the contestants who are nominated for fourth week elimination are Abhirami, Anitha, Balaji T, Juliana, Niroop, Snehan, and Suruthi.

According to the unofficial voting polls on social media platforms, Abhirami, Juliana, Niroop, and Snehan are going to be safe, while Anitha, Balaji T,and Suruthi are said to be in the danger zone. But we know that voting percentage changes each day and it will totally depend on the contestants'performance and behavior till the time the voting lines are closed. So, let us wait and watch. Coming to the talk about who will replace Kamal Haasan in Bigg Boss, Simbu's name is being heard. Reports say that Kollywood actor Simbu has been finalised as host of Bigg Boss Ultimate show.

We will soon know tomorrow. Stay tuned.