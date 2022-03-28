Bigg Boss Ultimate Voting Trends

Bigg Boss Ultimate is entertaining the viewers and the audience are glued to their television to watch the show. The Bigg Boss Tamil OTT contestants are trying hard to impress the audience with their game. In last week's elimination, Sathish got eliminated. Anyway, there are 14 days more left for the Bigg Boss Ultimate grand finale. The contestants who got nominated for Bigg Boss Tamil OTT last week's elimination are Niroop, Abhirami, Balaji M, Juliana, Ramya, Suruthi, and Thamarai. As it was in last week's nominations, all the contestants were nominated for this week's elimination. The contestants who are in the safe zone are Balaji, Julie, Thamarai, and Niroop. Suruthi, Ramya, and Abhirami are in the danger zone.

Check out the voting percentage

Balaji- 31. 96%

Julie- 17.31%

Thamarai- 15.52%

Niroop- 12.5%

Suruthi- 8.66%

Ramya- 8.0%

Abhirami- 6.31%