Bigg Boss Ultimate Viewers Troll Niroop

Bigg Boss Tamil OTT is heading towards its grand finale next week. Bigg Boss Ultimate viewers are eagerly waiting to know who will lift the Bigg Boss OTT Tamil winner and runner up. According to the social media buzz, Balaji M has more chances of winning the season 1 Bigg Boss Ultimate title. Abhirami, Balaji M, Juliana, Niroop, Ramya, and Thamarai are the six finalists in the Bigg Boss Tamil OTT glasshouse. Earlier, Suruthi walked out of the glasshouse by taking money offered by Bigg Boss. Talking about the contestants' performances, they are performing well. As we all know, the most controversial contestant, Niroop, is always in the headlines for some or the other reason.

Niroop is an ex-contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. In season 5, Niroop did not leave any stone unturned for controversial fights and high drama. His fights with Priyanka have pulled the audience to watch the show. And he's doing the same in Bigg Boss Ultimate as well. It is known that Abhirami is Nirrop's ex-lover, and whether it may be ex or present, the possessiveness will be there for sure. The same happened with Niroop. He was feeling possessed when Abhirami became close to Bala. Niroop targeted Abhirami and Bala in every task. However, Niroop is the most trolled contestant by BBUltimate viewers on the social media platform. But it is worth mentioning that Niroop is one of the reasons for Bigg Boss Ultimate's massive viewership.

Anyway Bigg Boss Ultimate viewers gave four reasons why Niroop is boyfriend material on the Twitter

1. Slutshamed Abirami and defamed Bala by narrating affair stories

2. He used Anitha as his mouthpiece

3. He Abused Julie by saying "Pacha Olu" "Podi olu" "Periya Pudungi"

4. Did Self harm & blamed Bala