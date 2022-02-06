Bigg Boss Ultimate Shocking Wild Card Entry

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT version of Bigg Boss Tamil, is currently streaming live on DisneyPlusHotstar. The show is gaining popularity by the day and viewers are regularly following the show, leaving their comments, and having debates on social media platforms.

Bigg Boss Ultimate makers have chosen contestants from the season contestants who earned fame and popularity after entering the show. The contestants in the first season of Bigg Boss Ultimate are Abhinay, Abhirami, Anitha, Balaji M, Balaji T, Juliana, Niroop, Shariq, Snehan, Suja, Suresh, Suruthi, Thamarai, and Vanitha. Bigg Boss Ultimate completed its first week and is entering the second week with a lot of emotional dramas and fights.

Now, there is the rumour doing the rounds that Bigg Boss Ultimate makers are planning to bring in a wild card entry. As per the buzz, the makers are likely to bring on board Oviya, the first season's contestant who gained huge popularity and fan following after entering the house. When she got eliminated, her fans demanded that Vijay TV plan for Oviya's re-entry. Helen Nelson aka Oviya is hugely popular in Kolywood and Mollywood. She has also worked in Kannada and Telugu films. She made her mark in Kalavani

Oviya was also seen in Marina, Moodar Koodam and Madha Yaanai Koottam. Let's see if the makers will bring her into the Bigg Boss Ultimate show.