Bigg Boss Ultimate: Shariq and Abhinay Vaddi Evicted

Bigg Bos Ultimate has earned good response from the audience with the show keeping the viewers hooked to their television sets. Contestants are putting in their best efforts to impress the audience with their game strategy. The viewers are glued to their television sets to watch the drama and fights between the housemates. Talking about the third week's elimination, Balaji Murugadoss, Niroop Nandakumar, Julie, Shariq Khan, Abhinay Vaddi, Anitha Sampath, Thamarai Selvi, and Snehan are in the nomination list for this week's elimination.

Earlier, Bigg Boss Ultimate Wikipedia updated their page stating that Snehan and Shariq were evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

Now, according to the social media rumours, Shariq and Abhinay Vaddi have received a red card from host Kamal Haasan. Shariq is said to have been eliminated from the Bigg Boss Ultimate house and viewers think that they deserved it. But Abhinay Vaddi's elimination was most unexpected.

Everyone expected that the Bigg Boss Ultimate will save Abhinay and eliminate Snehan. However, their expectations have gone wrong. As previously stated, the Bigg Boss Ultimate makers have planned double elimination this week.