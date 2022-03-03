Bigg Boss Ultimate: Niroop Is Obsessed With Abhirami And Bala Bond, Says Viewers

Hey Bigg Boss Ultimate viewers, we are back again with more gossip. Bigg Boss Ultimate is getting good viewership, and the contestants in the house are giving their best to impress the audience. However, the current hot topic on social media is Niroop, Abhirami, and Bala's triangle love track. For those in the unknown, Abhirami and Niroop were in a relationship in the past, and their relationship did not last for many days. Presently, Abhirami and Niroop are locked up in the Bigg Boss Ultimate house and it's one of the reasons why viewers are eager to watch the show.

Previously, in a few tasks, Abhirami and Niroop had shared some romantic moments and talks, but it appeared that Abhirami was not interested in patching up with Niroop. However, Abhirami and Bala's bond is bothering Niroop, if the rumours on social media are to be believed. They say that Niroop is obsessed with Abhirami and Bala's relationship in the house. Bala and Abhirami seem to be developing a good bond and friendship, and it looks like it might blossom into love in a few days. However, viewers can see Niroop's pain, and they say that it might be due to him being an ex-lover or current lover, but the pain is real. Also, Niroop is having conversations with other contestants about Bala and Abhirami's bond. So do you think Niroop is obsessed with Abhirami and Bala's relationship? Let us know your opinion in the comments.

