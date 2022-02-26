Bigg Boss Ultimate Host Simbu Remuneration, Earnings Per Week

Bigg Boss Tamil OTT show Bigg Boss Ultimate, hosted by Kamal Haasan, will be hosted by Simbu henceforth. We already told you that Kamal Haasan is busy with his upcoming movie. Bigg Boss Ultimate viewers are eager to watch Simbu host the show.

Earlier there was speculation that Ramya Krishna might host the show, but the makers seem to have finalised Simbu as Bigg Boss Ultimate host. The first promo of Simbu as host of Bigg Boss Ultimate has also been released. After Suresh Chakraborty, Suja Varuni, Shariq, Abhinay eviction and Vanitha walked out of the house, there are nine contestants left in the house. The contestants in the house are giving their best to bag the Bigg Boss Ultimate season 1 title.

For the past few days there many questions on how much Bigg Boss Ultimate makers are paying Simbu to host the show. Are you also among those wanting to know how much Simbu is earning from the show? Well, then you have landed on the right page. According to reports, Simbu will host the show till the end of the season and the makers are paying him around one crore per episode. So we can say that Simbu will easily make anywhere between 6-7 cr this season.