Bigg Boss Ultimate Final Voting Results: This Contestant Is Leading

Hey Bigg Boss Ultimate viewers, are you eager to know which contestant will win the Bigg Boss Tamil OTT Season 1 trophy? Then check this out. Bigg Boss Ultimate has reached the grand finale and the makers have invited Kollywood actors as special guests to the grand finale event. TV artists and former contestants too are set to give a stage performance before the announcement of Bigg Boss ultimate.

Hotstar recently released promos of the Bigg Boss Ultimate grand finale, in which Balaji M, Niroop, Thamarai, and Julie are left in the house. According to the speculation, Abhirami is the fifth finalist, and Julie the fourth. The two contestants have given their best to reach the Bigg Boss Ultimate finals.

As per unofficial Bigg Boss Ultimate voting polls, Bala, Niroop, and Thamarai are topping the list. Balaji is in the first place, while Thamarai and Niroop are said to be on par with equal voting percentage. Most Bigg Boss Ultimate viewers want Thamarai to be the show's runner-up and Bala to be the winner.

Netizens have fixed Bala as the winner of Bigg Boss Ultimate. But there is a lot of confusion over who will be the runner-up. For the unversed, Niroop and Thamarai are ex-contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. It is worth mentioning here that they both gave tough competition to other contestants and reached the finale round.

Niroop's ego clashes and controversial fights with Bala are at an all-time high. However, let's wait and watch who will be the winner and runner-up of Bigg Boss Ultimate season 1.