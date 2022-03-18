Bigg Boss Ultimate: Double Elimination This Week

Bigg Boss Ultimate Tamil is getting a massive response from the Bigg Boss Tamil OTT viewers. The contestants in the house are having issues with the tasks given by the Bigg Boss. Anyway, even Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are eager to watch the high drama. Following the release of the Disney Plus Hotstar Tamil promo, the hashtags #Julie and #BBUltimate are trending on Twitter.

Check Out The Promo

Talking about the Bigg Boss Ultimate Elimination, Anitha, Juliana, Niroop, Sathish, Suruthi, and Thamarai are the contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination. According to social media rumours, the makers of Bigg Boss Ultimate may be planning a double elimination this week. So the contestants who are in the safe zone are Anitha, Julia, Niroop, and Thamarai. The danger zone contestants are Sathish and Suruthi. Let's wait and watch what the Bigg Boss Tamil OTT makers are planning next.