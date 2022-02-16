Bigg Boss Ultimate: Check Danger Zone Contestants

Bigg Boss Ultimate is creating records on the OTT platform. Bog Boss Ultimate is the most-watched Tamil reality show on the OTT. The show is receiving a good response from the audience and the contestants are grabbing viewers’ attention with their high drama and fights over silly issues. Either way, we can say that these skirmishes are giving meaty content to the show.

It is worth mentioning that Bigg Boss Tamil viewers love Bigg Boss Ultimate more than the television format.

In yesterday's nomination process, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to save any two housemates rather than nominate.

As the result, Balaji Murugadoss, Niroop Nandakumar, Julie, Shariq, Abhinay Vaddi, Anitha Sampath, Thamarai Selvi, and Snehan got fewer votes and they were nominated for this week's elimination.

Vanitha Vijaykumar escaped from the nomination as she is the captain of the Bigg Boss Ultimate glasshouse. According to the unofficial polling, Balaji is topping the poll with the highest voting percentage.

Balaji Murugadoss, Niroop Nandakumar, Julie, Anitha Sampath, and Thamarai are in the safe zone, while Shariq and Abhinay Vaddi are in the danger zone.

So which of these contestants do think will get the exit pass this week? Share your comments below.

