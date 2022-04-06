Bigg Boss Ultimate: Bala Tops Twitter Trends

Bigg Boss Ultimate has become talk of the town ever since it begun. Bigg Boss Ultimate is hitting the headlines, thanks to the ugly spat between contestants in the house. The show manages to grab the attention of the viewers and it is not wrong to say that Bigg Boss Tamil OTT season 1 has registered better viewership than Bigg Boss Hindi OTT.

The credit must go to Balaji, Niroop, and Abhirami. Yes, the love-hate relationship of these three contestants has managed pulled the audience to watch the show. Balaji is one of the most famous contestants inside the Bigg Boss Tamil house compared to his housemates.

Right from day 1, Bigg Boss Tamil viewers predicted that Bala would win the trophy. We can say that Balaji got more screen space than other contestants. Bigg Boss Ultimate viewers say that Balaji Murugadoss is the king of TRP ratings for Bigg Boss Tamil OTT. Bala's popularity has reached its peak after his entry into the Bigg Boss Ultimate show. The fact is Balaji fans are leaving no stone unturned to keep him trending on social media every single day.

Bala has been at the top of the Twitter trends for the last few days. In yesterday's episode, Anitha re-entered the Bigg Boss OTT Tamil house, and Niroop was the first finalist. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.