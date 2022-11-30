Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Voting Result Week 13

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants are in the thirteenth week where they have two more weeks for the grand finale. Bigg Boss Telugu audience are eager to know which contestants will lift the trophy. It is known that Revanth is highly predicted to win Season 6 since the makers declared his entry. Aside from Revanth, Shrihan is giving stiff competition to Revanth in the tasks. According to social media sources, Adi Reddy, Shrihan, and Revanth will be season 6's top three contestants. Adi Reddy and Inaya were expected to get evicted in the beginning, but viewers liked their game strategy, and they impressed the audience with their performance. So, Shrihan, Adhi Reddy, Revanth, Inaya, and Rohith are speculated to be in the top five positions. On the other hand, the contestant who wins the ticket to finale task will be the contestant to enter the grand finale. According to the BB rules, if a contestant wins a ticket to the finale, they are no longer eligible for nominations until the finale.

In today's episode, Big Boss gives Sri Satya, Inaya, and Keerthi another chance to get into the ticket to finale task, as they were out in yesterday's episode. Instagram sources say that Keerthi won the task and she back to the race.

Talking about the voting result this week, Singer Revanth, Adi Reddy, Keerthi, Sri Satya, Rohith, and Faima are the contestants who got nominated for week 13 elimination. According to the unofficial Big Boss Telugu 6 voting results, Singer Revanth, Adi Reddy, Keerthi, and Rohit are in the safe zone. Faima and Sri Satya are in the danger.