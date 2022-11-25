Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Voting Percentage Week 12

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is heading towards the grand finale in another two weeks and contestants are in the race to grab the trophy. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are predicting the top five contestants who might enter the finale week. As if now Revanth and Shrihan have emerged as strong contestants of the season. The audience also predicts that Revanth and Shrihan will be the winner and runner-up of the season. With each day passing, Bigg Boss Telugu makers are planning trilling and suspense tasks where it is becoming tough for the contestants. Currently, contestants family members are visiting the BB house and boosting them to give stiff competition to their contenders. The contestants who are on the twelfth-week nomination list are Adi Reddy, Faima, Shrihan, Sri Satya, Raj, Inaya, and Rohit.

Check out the contestants voting percentage in Week 12

Adi Reddy: 84.39%

Faima: 79.49%

Shrihan: 86%

Sri Satya: 78.26%

Raj: 56%

Inaya: 66. 82%

Rohit: 65%