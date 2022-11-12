Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Unexpected Elimination

Hey Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 viewers, there is an unexpected twist in this week's eliminations. Yes, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 makers are said to be planning double elimination this week. Sources have confirmed that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants will face double elimination this week, and there will be no secret room task contrary to what was being said.

According to Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Instagram pages, Bala Aditya and Marina are out of the show. Bala Aditya's elimination was unexpected, and viewers say it is unfair elimination. They say that Bala Aditya was in the safe zone and trolling BB makers for his elimination. Netizens say that Bala Aditya deserves to be among the top five positions.

Coming to Marina's elimination, Bigg Boss Telugu makers have been saving Marina over the last few weeks, but now it's time for her elimination. Anyway, the BBT6 contestants who have been nominated this week include Adi Reddy, Bala Aditya, Faima, Inaya, Keerthi, Marina, Revanth, Shrihan, and Vasanthi. According to Bigg Boss Telugu 6 weekend shooting updates, Shrihan, Vasanthi, Revanth, Keerthi, Adi Reddy, and Inaya have entered the safe zone. Bala Aditya, Faima, and Marina are in the danger zone. Faima is safe and Bala Aditya and Marina are said to have been eliminated. One contestant will be evicted today, and another will be evicted on Sunday. Let us wait and watch what exactly happened in tonight's episode.

