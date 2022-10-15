Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: This Contestant Likely to Get Eliminated

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is all set for a sixth-week elimination. It is known that every weekend there will be a lot of rumors and buzz doing rounds on social media platforms over which contestants will be eliminated. di Reddy, Aditya, Geetu, Keerthi, Marina, Rajashekar, Shrihan, Sri Staya, and Sudeepa are in the sixth week of nominations. As per the unofficial Bigg Boss Telugu 6 voting results, Rajashekar, Marina, Aditya, and Sudeepa are in the danger zone. A few Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Instagram pages say that Sudeepa got the axe from the show this week. They declare that Sudeepa has high chance for elimination. The weekend shoot for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 began a few hours ago, and fan pages are updating on which contestants were safe. According to the insiders, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 host Nagarjuna fires on Geetu and other contestants over their behavior in the house. However, both Rajashekar and Sudeepa are in the bottom position with the same voting percentage. Netizens say that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 makers may eliminate Rajashekar and save Sudeepa for the content.