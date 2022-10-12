Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Is She Most Hated Contestant In BBT6?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: The contestants who step into the house try to create their mark and they feel BB house as a platform to showcase their talents. Some contestants know how to play the game and some contestants step out of the house after a few weeks. A few contestants win the hearts of the housemates and audiences whereas few others may not.

Now, the question is who is the most hated contestant in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6? Some of the netizens are saying that Geetu is not behaving well with other contestants. In Tuesday's episode as well, Raj was telling that he doesn't want to talk to Geetu and other housemates are also not liking the behaviour of Geetu. It is all known knowledge that Geetu called Raj as the worst player in the house in the nomination task.

And she was also seen daring Bigg Boss to make her cry. It looks like Geetu may get the tag of 'Most Hated Contestant in BBT6'. Chalaki Chanti who has come out of the house didn't like to comment on the attitude of Geetu. However, we jsut can't say that she is the most hated contestant in the house because she may her own strategy to win the game.

