Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Is She Most Cornered Contestant Of BBT6

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Revanth, Adi Reddy, Vasanthi, Surya, Sri Satya, Raj, Arjun and Rohith are participating in the Captaincy task. In the captaincy task Bigg Boss told the contenders, that they have to pick a pot with other's names. If they pick a pot with their name, then they will be disqualified. Faima is the sanchalak.

Vasanthi participated in the captaincy task; when she and Adi Reddy asked the housemates for their support. Then Raj told that she is weaker than Adi Reddy. For this Vasanthi felt bad and said that how could Raj decide one's strength. She told Keerthi that she is being cornerd in the game. She also said that everyone is showing their true colours.

In the final round, Surya and Rohit were left. All the housemates voted for Surya and he became the captain of the house this week.

This week, Revanth was the captain and for the next week, Surya is going to be the captain of the house. Let us wait and see how Surya will deal with the housemates and how he will maintain the house as captain in the next week.